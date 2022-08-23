SSWMB to start work today: Sindh govt being ridiculed due to incompetence of local bodies: minister

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit and Focal Person for Rain Emergency in Hyderabad Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that due to recent heavy rains and increasing pollution in the Hyderabad, the Sindh government had decided that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) instead of September 9, 2022 would start the work from August 23, 2022.

He was presiding over a meeting of the HMC officers at camp office of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad on Monday.

Sharjeel Memon directed the concerned officers to fire the absentee employees immediately and recruit new people as the Sindh government was being defamed due to the incompetence of the local bodies.

He directed the officers of HMC to ensure that all employees of HMC were working to keep the city clean and make arrangements to collect the garbage from the city and deliver it to the collection points of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board while no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

“Start work on the basis of zero tolerance from today and do not take any pressure,” he directed. He informed that in second phase the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board would start its work in Taluka Hyderabad (Rural) as well.

He asked XEN of HMC about number of employees and where they were working, on which XEN informed that out of 1100 employees, 400 were performing their duties while 700 employees were sitting at homes and drawing salaries.

The Sindh Information Minister asked Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro to monitor the HMC and submit a report against the negligent officers so that action could be taken against them. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro assured that the district administration would provide all possible support to local bodies and their work would also be monitored.

Administrator Hyderabad Fakhir Shakir and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Memon visited different areas of Taluka Latifabad and Taluk City and inspected drainage of rainwater there.

Provincial Minister visited Taluka Latifabad Unit No. 4, 5, 7 and reviewed the situation after rains and drainage work there. On this occasion he talked to the residents and listened their problems and directed the concerned officers on the spot to resolve them.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Administration Hyderabad Fakhir Shakir and concerned officers of WASA also accompanied him during his visit.

