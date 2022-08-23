AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
ANL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
AVN 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.78%)
BOP 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.42%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
EPCL 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.59%)
FCCL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
FFL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.48%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
GTECH 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.47%)
OGDC 83.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.12%)
PAEL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.31%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
TELE 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.57%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
TPLP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.92%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.44%)
UNITY 22.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.11%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
BR100 4,266 Decreased By -69.2 (-1.6%)
BR30 15,691 Decreased By -289.8 (-1.81%)
KSE100 42,827 Decreased By -444 (-1.03%)
KSE30 16,232 Decreased By -166.4 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPL extends financial support to flood victims of Balochistan

Press Release Published 23 Aug, 2022 05:56am

KARACHI: As a leading national E&P company, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has once again stepped up at the time of national flood emergency, to provide assistance to disaster-hit communities of Balochistan.

PPL’s Board of Directors approved Rs 25 million for the rehabilitation of the affected local communities in the recent floods in Balochistan. The donation cheque was presented by GMCS Syed Mahmood Ul Hassan to Director General, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Balochistan Naseer Ahmed Nasir in Quetta on August 22.

Recent rain and flash floods have affected almost the entire Balochistan and southern Punjab besides parts of Sindh. It has also caused substantial loss of human lives and has severely damaged the infrastructure, resulting in major displacement of families in the affected areas. PPL’s financial assistance is aimed at supporting relevant local civil administrations who are taking necessary measures to provide relief to citizens.

As a national company, PPL has always been in the forefront of supplementing the government’s efforts by providing immediate relief, medical assistance and rehabilitation of victims of emergencies. The company has generously supported local communities and area administrations through funds, medical camps and rehabilitation facilities during 2005 and 2013 earthquakes and repeated floods during 2010, 2011 and 2012 in Sindh and Balochistan.

As a result of its consistent efforts over the years to improve the quality of life for deserving population in the country, PPL has received the leading Corporate Philanthropy Award from Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy for 16 years, as the largest corporate giver in terms of volume of donations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPL PDMA flood victims E&P company GMCS

Comments

1000 characters

PPL extends financial support to flood victims of Balochistan

Loan resumption: IMF board to take up heavy agenda on 29th

Export-oriented sectors: Govt backs out of subsidised power decision

Inflated power bills: PM seeks report

Policy rate kept unchanged at 15pc: MPC sees headline inflation surging to its peak in Q1

IK, Punjab CM take stock of situation

Police raid Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges

Woman judge: IK faces contempt proceedings

700MW hydropower project: LoS given fourth extension

Govt not happy with Nepra’s decision on wheeling charges

Parliamentary panel observes: NHA awards mega road projects to ‘selected’ companies

Read more stories