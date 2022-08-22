AGL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
PM grieved over death of Nayyara Noor

APP Published 22 Aug, 2022 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his deep grief over death of renowned singer Nayyara Noor. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that her death was an irreparable loss to the world music. Late singer was known for her melodious voice and emotions, he said, adding whatever she sang, whether it were ghazals or songs, these became remarkable.

The prime minister said with her death a vacuum was created which would not be filled. He also prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul. Nayyara Noor died in Karachi after illness.

She was 72. Her long career spanned over several decades during which she sang popular national and movie songs. Late singer was awarded with multiple national honours including the title of Bulbul-e-Pakistan alongside the Pride of Performance Award in 2006. Nayyara Noor was also honoured with the Nigar Award in 1973.

