Aug 22, 2022
Pakistan

PIA offers discounts to students travelling between Pakistan, China

22 Aug, 2022

BEIJING: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has offered discounts of 10 per cent for Pakistani students on flights between Pakistan and China.

At present, the national flag carrier is operating two weekly flights on Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad and Islamabad-Xian-Beijing-Islamabad routes. The students who are returning to their homeland from China after completion of their education could immediately take benefit from the discount, an official of the airline said in a media interview Sunday.

A large number of Pakistani students enrolled in the Chinese universities and stranded in Pakistan following Covid-19 travel restrictions also want to come to China to join off-line classes. They are waiting for the approval of the Chinese government in this regard.

On June 20, a special PIA flight brought the first batch of Pakistani students from Islamabad to Xian, China. These students were stuck in the motherland because of Covid-19.

It may be mentioned that PIA had resumed its passenger flights between Pakistan and China section after a gap of nearly six months as the airports in Xian and Beijing closed for the international flights in wake of Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

