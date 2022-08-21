AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Pakistan

Call for immediate repair of damaged roads in SITE area

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2022 06:26am

KARACHI: Abdul Rasheed, President, SITE Association of Industry, in a press statement, drew attention of the Chief Minister Sindh and Administrator KMC towards worst condition of roads and infrastructure in SITE Area after the torrential rains and urged them to issue orders for immediate repair of these roads which are becoming cause of accidents on daily basis. He said that urgent repair of roads is also necessary to ensure export goods transportation to the ports as well as for the supply of raw material to industries.

Abdul Rasheed further said that torrential rains have affected the entire city of Karachi.

SITE president mentioned that many roads and streets of SITE are still inundated with rainwater which is hampering smooth industrial production.

He appealed the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Administrator KMC Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Managing Director SITE Limited to take immediate notice of the situation and issue orders to start roads repair work in SITE Area on priority basis.

SITE Association of Industry SITE area export goods transportation

