AGL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
ANL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.2%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.81%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
EFERT 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
EPCL 65.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.65%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
FFL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
FLYNG 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.64%)
GTECH 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.85%)
HUMNL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
LOTCHEM 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.13%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.77%)
OGDC 84.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.73%)
PAEL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 19.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.12%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TPL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
TPLP 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 96.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.41%)
UNITY 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
WAVES 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,339 Decreased By -22.7 (-0.52%)
BR30 15,957 Decreased By -51.9 (-0.32%)
KSE100 43,292 Decreased By -189.5 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,391 Decreased By -84.4 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares struggle for direction as weak earnings weigh

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2022 11:37am

Australian shares were set for a fifth consecutive weekly gain, even as the market struggled for direction on Friday as mining, energy and gold stocks offset losses in a slew of blue chips including AGL Energy over weak earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index flitted in and out of positive territory and was last up 0.04% at 7,115.5, as traders assessed comments from a string of US central bank officials that the Federal Reserve needed to keep raising borrowing costs to bring high inflation under control.

The benchmark index has risen 1.1% so far in the week. Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.33% on Friday and S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.16%.

Among top losers in Australia, AGL Energy slipped 3.1% to hit its lowest in more than four months after the country’s top power producer said its annual profit more than halved, falling short of analysts’ estimates.

TPG Telecom dropped 10.4% after its half-year profit came in below consensus due to higher costs, while poultry producer Inghams Group fell 9.4% on reporting a lower profit. However, the energy sub-index jumped 3.6% to hit a two-week high, supported by higher crude oil prices.

Santos and Woodside Petroleum led gains in the sector, rising 3.8% each.

Australian shares end lower after Fed minutes, local jobs data

Gold stocks gained more than 2%, helped by a 2.8% rise in heavyweight Newcrest Mining despite the company posting a profit drop and announcing a lower dividend.

Moves in Australian miners this week were seen largely independent of iron ore prices.

The sector firmed 1.7% on Friday despite tumbling iron ore prices, and was on track for a weekly gain of 4.1%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell more than 1%, pulled down by a near 10% slide in Fisher and Paykel Healthcare on weak outlook.

Australian shares

