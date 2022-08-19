Imran to hold public gatherings in 17 major cities

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to build pressure on the government for announcing general elections as soon as possible, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced a schedule of party chairman Imran Khan’s marathon public gatherings to be held in 17 major cities across the country.

The PTI chairman would address a grand public meeting in Rawalpindi on August 21 followed by another meeting in Haripur on August 24.

He will then address a record-breaking public meeting in Karachi on August 26 followed by a huge public rally in Sukkur on August 27.

Khan will address a grand power show in Peshawar on August 28 followed by huge public gatherings in Jhelum and Attock on August 29 and 31, respectively.

Besides, the PTI will hold huge public meetings in Sargodha and Gujarat on September 1 and 2, respectively, which will be addressed by the PTI chief.

Khan will address public meetings in Bhawalpur on September 3 and in Faisalabad on September 4.

Similarly, the PTI was all-set to organise a historic public gathering in Mardan on September 6, which would be addressed by Khan. He will also address another huge public meeting in Bahawalnagar on September 7.

Khan will address public gatherings in Multan and in Sheikhupura on September 8 and September 9.

He will hold a public meeting in Gujranwala on September 10.

The PTI chairman will visit Balochistan to address a huge public meeting in Quetta on September 11.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022