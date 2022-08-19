Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume was satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,500 per 40 Kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund.

800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 800 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund, 600 bales of Tando Adam, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 19,700 per maund, 400 bales of Sarkand were sold at Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,500 per maund, 200 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold at Rs 19,800 per maund, 800 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 600 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 600 bales of Tounsa Shareef, 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund, 1800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 200 bales of Fazil Pur were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mureed Wala were sold at Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund and 1200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,500 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 300 per kg.

