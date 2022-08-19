AGL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
ANL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
AVN 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
BOP 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.54%)
EFERT 80.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
EPCL 67.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
FCCL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.63%)
FLYNG 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.6%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
GGL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.42%)
LOTCHEM 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.58%)
MLCF 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
OGDC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.99%)
PAEL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
PRL 19.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.87%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.4%)
TELE 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.46%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
TRG 97.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.46%)
UNITY 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
WAVES 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.74%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (10.69%)
BR100 4,361 Decreased By -27.2 (-0.62%)
BR30 16,009 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.56%)
KSE100 43,482 Decreased By -195.1 (-0.45%)
KSE30 16,476 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Firm trend on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2022 05:57am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume was satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,500 per 40 Kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund.

800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 800 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund, 600 bales of Tando Adam, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 19,700 per maund, 400 bales of Sarkand were sold at Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,500 per maund, 200 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold at Rs 19,800 per maund, 800 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 600 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 600 bales of Tounsa Shareef, 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund, 1800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 200 bales of Fazil Pur were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mureed Wala were sold at Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund and 1200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,500 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 300 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

cotton market Naseem Usman rate of cotton

Comments

1000 characters

Firm trend on cotton market

5000MW electricity export: Iran shares MoU draft

Import ban on luxury items lifted

Export boost: Miftah assures Aptma all-out support

IMC formed for jewellers’ gold import quota

Agriculture reforms: PM directs ministries to come up with a plan in 2 days

Remittance disbursement: SBP allows ECs to become sub-agents of ADs

IK makes snide remarks about ‘neutrals’

Commander US Centcom, COAS discuss regional security

Subsidy on fertilizer: MoI&P heavily censured for benefiting manufacturers

GST on IT services: FBR urged to remove ‘legal’ anomaly in Finance Act

Read more stories