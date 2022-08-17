AGL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports, output rise in June

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2022 05:44pm

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rose in June, while output increased to a more than two-year high, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Wednesday.

Crude exports in June rose about 2% to 7.196 million barrels per day from about 7.050 million bpd reported for May.

Production in June rose to its highest level in over two years, to 10.646 million bpd from 10.538 million bpd in May.

Saudi Aramco is ready to ramp up crude oil output to its maximum capacity of 12 million bpd if requested to do so by the Saudi Arabian government, the state oil company’s chief executive said on Sunday.

Saudi’s domestic crude refinery throughput rose 100,000 bpd to 2.849 million bpd, a record high for June, while direct crude burn rose 105,000 bpd to 687,000 bpd.

Oil slips to six-month low as recession fears weigh

Saudi Arabia’s crude exports to India in July rebounded for the first in five months, data obtained from trade and industry sources showed.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which published them on its website.

