Prices of automotives decline

KARACHI: The local car assemblers have reduced their prices up to Rs 1.14 million, taking a lead from other business sectors to pass on the benefit of the rupee’s impressive appreciation against the US dollar.

As like the past, the Indus Motor Company (IMC), has set the trend of price reduction of its all variants after the sharp recovery of the rupee against the US dollar. Now, Pak Suzuki Motor Company has followed the suit and announced to reduce its prices up to Rs 199000.

The PSMC has reduced the price of its Alto variants in the range of Rs 90000 – Rs 116000. Similarly, the prices of its Wagon R, Cultus, and Swift are reduced in the range of Rs 128000 – Rs 147000, Rs 125000 – Rs 145000 & Rs 169000 – Rs 199000, respectively.

Earlier, the IMC reduced the prices of Corolla models in the range of Rs330,000-Rs440,000. Similarly, the prices of Yaris models were reduced in the range of Rs260,000-310,000.

The rates of Revo dropped in the range of Rs650,000-820,000 while the company has decreased the rates of the Fortuner model in the range of Rs910,000 - Rs1.14 million.

