AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P 500 near unchanged; Walmart and other retailers gain

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2022 12:31am

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 was near flat in late trading on Tuesday as Walmart and Home Depot gained following stronger-than-expected results and outlooks, while technology shares declined.

The Dow was solidly higher and the Nasdaq was down.

The S&P 500 consumer discretionary and staples sectors, gave the benchmark index its biggest boost, while the S&P 500 retail index was up 1.7%.

Walmart Inc shares jumped 5.4% and Home Depot Inc added 4.3%. Walmart forecast a smaller drop in full-year profit than previously projected, while Home Depot surpassed estimates for quarterly sales.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose, weighing on high-growth stocks.

After struggling for most of the first half of the year, stocks have bounced since mid-June, helped in part by better-than-expected earnings from Corporate America.

Investors have also been optimistic the Federal Reserve can achieve a soft landing for the economy as it tightens policy and raises interest rates to reduce decades-high inflation.

S&P 500, Nasdaq retreat despite signs of slowing inflation

"When you transition from a bear market to a bull market, especially one where the Fed is raising rates and there are concerns over the consumer, you really want to see consumer discretionary underpinned by enthusiasm. And today's move in discretionary names is positive for the market," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 166.27 points, or 0.49%, to 34,078.71, the S&P 500 lost 3.09 points, or 0.07%, to 4,294.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 69.28 points, or 0.53%, to 13,058.78.

Traders are now seeing a 60% chance of a 50 basis-point hike by the U.S. central bank in September and a 40% chance of a 75 basis-point hike. FEDWATCH

Investor sentiment is still bearish, but no longer "apocalyptically" so, according to BofA's monthly survey of global fund managers in August.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.33-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.06-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 8 new 52-week highs and 29 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 77 new highs and 36 new lows.

S&P 500 Walmart Dow Jones Industrial Average U.S. central bank

Comments

1000 characters

S&P 500 near unchanged; Walmart and other retailers gain

Miftah hopeful over IMF board meeting on August 29

Rupee registers marginal appreciation against US dollar

KSE-100 falls 0.42% in turbulent session

US housing starts near 1-1/2-year low; building permits fall

Blasts at Russian base in Crimea suggest Ukrainian fightback

Prohibited funding case: IHC forms larger bench to hear PTI's petition against ECP

At least 20 killed, 6 injured in bus-tanker collision on Multan-Sukkur Motorway

Punjab Home Minister says Shahbaz Gill was not tortured

Eleven convicted of gang-rape in 2002 Hindu-Muslim riots go free

Gas reserves discovered in Tal block, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Read more stories