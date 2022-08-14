AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Nur-E 75: Pakistan’s first electric car prototype unveiled on Independence Day

  • Founder/chairman of DICE Foundation, designer and developer of the vehicle, says commercial production is expected to start from last quarter of 2024
Bilal Hussain Published August 14, 2022 Updated August 14, 2022 10:12pm
Photo: Bilal Hussain/Business Recorder
Photo: Bilal Hussain/Business Recorder

KARACHI: DICE Foundation unveiled Pakistan’s first electric car, the ‘Nur-E 75’, on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day here at the Beach Luxury Hotel, Karachi.

The car, labelled the country's first indigenous electric vehicle, has been designed and developed by DICE Foundation, a US-based non-profit organisation run by expatriate Pakistanis in the US, EU, etc. along with support from local academia and industry.

Chairman and founder of DICE Foundation, Dr Khurshid Qureshi, an expert on the development of autonomous vehicles, during a presentation said Pakistan has only imported innovation since its inception 75 years ago, while others such as South Korea and China have flourished by leaps and bounds during that period.

“South Korea learnt to make television from Japan and now it is making better TVs,” he said during the ceremony. “I cannot stress enough on the significance of this innovation and how it will be a game-changer both for Pakistan’s economy as well as for the well-being of the people.

“We have wasted enough time importing,” he said, adding that EVs were the future of the automotive industry.

Sharing details about the hatchback Nur-E 75, he said the car’s commercial production is expected to start from the last quarter of 2024. The company has been named Jaxeri after a Muslim scientist.

“This electric car will play a phenomenal role in the context of environment and climate change, and will help us move away from non-renewable fuel consumption. This prototype is a 5-seater hatchback, but we also have plans to develop a sedan and small SUV on the same platform,” said Dr Qureshi.

He also thanked all the partners who helped in the project, namely NEDUET, DSU, NCA, TEVTA Punjab, NUST, SSUET, Amreli Steels, PSG, and Kruddson Aluminum.

“Around $60-$80 million financing is needed for this project to complete.”

Unveiling ceremony

Dr Qureshi said by the time it is commercially produced, the car will have 60% locally manufactured parts, which will increase to 80% in the next few years.

He admitted that the country will continue to need raw materials such as lithium, used in electric batteries, which is produced by a handful of countries including China, Chile, Australia and Argentina.

“Even Tesla is importing batteries from China,” he said.

“Other auto companies only assemble cars here and only manufacture some parts while the designs are made by their parent companies abroad,” he said.

Pricing details and other features

Dr Qureshi was reluctant to share pricing details, but said vehicles in the same segment, Honda-E and Nissan Leaf, are priced at $40,000 and $35,000, respectively, “but Nur-E 75 price will be much lower than those”.

However, another official said people should not expect a car below a price tag of Rs2 million.

The car takes eight hours to get fully charged, and reached a top speed of 127km/h during trials. It can run 210 kilometers when fully charged.

Former Chairman of the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) Mashood Khan said the country needs to promote indigenous cars.

“It is a great achievement that Pakistan has designed its own electric car. We should start now to be a part of the global race when electric vehicles begin to dominate by 2040,” said Khan.

Khan said that it was a timely initiative and stakeholders must support this project so that it becomes successful.

Pakistan Independence Day electric vehicles auto sector EV automobile sector Pakistan auto sector Nur E 75 Nur E75 car launch

Comments

1000 characters

Nur-E 75: Pakistan’s first electric car prototype unveiled on Independence Day

Imran Khan warns of ‘unprecedented crackdown campaign’ against media by 'imported govt'

Terrorist attack: two soldiers martyred in Harnai, Balochistan

Oil refineries’ estimates: POL products’ prices may soar by up to Rs16.48 per litre

Saudi stocks slip on weaker oil prices as Qatar consolidates gains

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 'India's Warren Buffet', dies at 62

Saudi Aramco profit soars on higher prices and refining margins

Diamond jubilee celebrations: SBP introduces Rs75 commemorative banknote

Salman Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Saudi Arabia plans to renew $3bn deposit in assistance to Pakistan: report

Read more stories