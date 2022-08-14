Ramzan Sugar Mills, Ashiana Housing Scheme: Hearing on references against PM, Hamza adjourned till Sept 7

LAHORE: Accountability Court on Saturday adjourned hearings of Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana Housing Scheme references against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son former Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz till September 07.

Both Shehbaz and Hamza did not appear before the court and filed applications for one-time exemption from personal appearance and the court allowed accordingly.

However, advocate Nawaz Chaudhry appeared before the court as an authorized pleader of Shehbaz and advocate Mudassir Abdul Majeed as a pleader of Hamza.

