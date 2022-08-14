Peshawar mayor unveils Rs4.49bn budget for FY 2022-23

PESHAWAR: Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali Khan unveiled the first-ever budget for largest local government (LG) - capital metropolitan for financial year 2022-23, with total outlay of Rs4.49 billion.

Zubair Ali while presenting the budget during a special session of the local council said despite the financial difficulties, the current budget is in surplus and no new tax has been imposed on the people of Peshawar. The Peshawar mayor termed the budget balanced, prepared with the consultation and guidance of all councilors and a special focus on development.

The local council special session was presided over by presiding officer Malik Tariq Javed. The budget was approved by members of capital city council Peshawar by raising their hands.

A proportion of Rs60 million has been allocated for community development, while Rs60million each has been estimated for annual maintenance of M&R Eastern Zone and Western Zone in the fiscal budget. Rs20 million has been set aside for supply and maintenance /replacement of street lights. Rs5 million has been estimated for supply of water coolers to public places in the city.

Similarly, an amount of Rs3million has been allocated for promotion of sports activities and Fakhar-e-Peshawar project.

