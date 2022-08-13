AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SLIC bags FBR’s Taxpayers Recognition Award

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2022 05:21am

KARACHI: State Life has been positively acclaimed by FBR with “Taxpayer Recognition Award” under the large taxpayer category of Pakistan.

The taxpayer recognition award was presented to Shoaib Javed Hussain Chairman State Life by Shahid Iqbal Baloch Chief Commissioner Large Taxpayer Office FBR.

State Life Pakistan remains committed to continue empowering its 140 million policy holders and contributing towards the socioeconomic development of the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Shoaib Javed Hussain said: SLIC has broken all previous records of performance and growth, emerging as one of the most successful state-owned enterprises in the country. At State Life we are delighted that our contributions to national revenue and tax collection are recognized today. This ceremony to celebrate organizations that are duly fulfilling their tax obligations to foster economic growth and development is welcome, as it will promote the tax culture locally.”

The award is reflective of SLIC’s commitment to Pakistan and an endorsement of its ethical business practices.

