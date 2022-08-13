KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (August 12, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
453,111,646 235,655,922 12,254,671,214 6,044,768,641
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 949,569,794 (909,423,048) 40,146,745
Local Individuals 10,357,004,501 (10,038,294,071) 318,710,430
Local Corporates 3,493,366,510 (3,852,223,685) (358,857,175)
