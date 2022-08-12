Futsal competition marks 77th Independence Day of Indonesia

KARACHI: In order to commemorate the 77th of Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia, on August 7, 2022, the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi held an international friendly futsal match at the Karachi United futsal stadium.

The competition was opened by Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, Consul General of Indonesia along with Andrey V Fedrov, Consul General of Russia and representatives, Khairul Nazran, Consul General of Malaysia, Nguyen Thi-Diep, Consul General/Head of Trade Office of Vietnam, by doing the first kick-off together at the field.

The competition was attended by participants from Indonesian students from Jamia Binoria, along with their fellow students from ASEAN countries (Thailand, Viet-Nam, Malaysia, Cambodia), and Nigeria, the diplomats and staffs from the Russian Consulate General and the Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi.

The game run lively and exciting which was finally won by representatives from the students after defeating representatives from the Russian Consulate General and the Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi. This activity has succeeded in raising a sense of unity and friendship, not only among Indonesian citizens in Karachi, but also with ASEAN citizens plus Nigerian and Russians.

The competition is indeed reflected the vision of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger” shared by Indonesia in its Chairmanship of G20.

