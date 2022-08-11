AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
Pakistan

India’s move to mark Aug 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ assailed

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2022 04:35am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday strongly denounced the Indian government’s mischievous move of observing ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ on August 14.

“It is deplorable that the BJP government, as part of its divisive political agenda, is wantonly attempting to play with the sentiments of the people through distorted interpretation of history,” the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

The FO said, “True to its characteristic revisionist agenda, the BJP-RSS led dispensation has again sought to hypocritically and one-sidedly invoke the tragic events and mass migration that occurred in the wake of Independence in 1947.”

The statement stressed that if the Indian leaders genuinely cared about agony, suffering, and pain, they must work to improve the conditions of the Muslims and other minorities in India. The FO said the last seven decades had been replete with undeniable proof that India’s espousal of secularism was a sham.

“The fact is that today’s India is an undeclared ‘Hindu Rashtra’ that has no place or tolerance for other religious minorities, especially Muslims who are faced with discrimination, persecution and political and socio-economic exclusion,” it said.

It said, “The government of India is advised to desist from politicizing the events related to Independence and instead sincerely honour the memories of all those who sacrificed for a better future for all”.

Foreign Office BJP government Partition Horrors Remembrance Day 14 August

