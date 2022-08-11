AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
AVN 78.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
EFERT 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.44%)
EPCL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.86%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.96%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
FLYNG 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
GGGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 32.52 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.69%)
MLCF 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.28%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.11%)
PAEL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
PRL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
TPL 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
TREET 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
TRG 95.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.84%)
UNITY 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
WAVES 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 51.2 (1.22%)
BR30 15,554 Increased By 80.4 (0.52%)
KSE100 42,495 Increased By 398.6 (0.95%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 197.2 (1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2022 04:35am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF Aug & Sept 2022
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
-               -             -                 -
=================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates.

In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

T+2 System PSX Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

Comments

1000 characters

Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

IK denies army-PTI rift, alludes to fall of Dhaka

Presidential Ordinance almost ready: New tax rates under FTS to be notified on Oct 1

New PPA: PD not willing to commit over 1,000MW to KE

Lower energy demand, oil prices: Miftah says BoP surplus ‘imminent’

Move aims at keeping uniform rate across country: Nepra approves Re0.57 per unit hike in KE tariff

TV channel’s owner, 5 others charged with sedition

Indian companies swapping dollar for Asian currencies to buy Russian coal

Foreign donor-assisted projects: MoF revises accounting procedure for revolving fund accounts

Framework agreement signed: Denmark to provide interest-free loans in four sectors

Equities reassemble

Read more stories