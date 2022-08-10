AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
AVN 78.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
EFERT 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.44%)
EPCL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.86%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.96%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
FLYNG 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
GGGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 32.52 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.69%)
MLCF 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.28%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.11%)
PAEL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
PRL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
TPL 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
TREET 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
TRG 95.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.84%)
UNITY 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
WAVES 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 51.2 (1.22%)
BR30 15,554 Increased By 80.4 (0.52%)
KSE100 42,495 Increased By 398.6 (0.95%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 197.2 (1.24%)
TSX jumps on U.S. inflation data relief

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2022 08:44pm

Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, with technology stocks leading gains, after data showed a slower-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation last month.

At 10:06 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 194.76 points, or 0.99%, at 19,773.06.

Technology stocks jumped 2.7% as Converge Technology Solutions surged over 12% to lead gains. Canadian tech firms were also tracking a 2.2% move higher on the Nasdaq Composite index.

Data showed U.S. prices were unchanged in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of gasoline, delivering the first notable sign of relief for weary Americans who have watched inflation climb over the past two years.

It came as a relief to investors worried that aggressive tightening cycles by central banks across the world to tame inflation could push the global economy into a recession.

“Markets have good reason to cheer the CPI number finally. It’s taking a lot of heavy lifting by the central banks to raise interest rates and talk down the economy and that seems to be working,” said Barry Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.

Canada is expected to report its inflation figures next week, and investors are expecting a 50-basis-point interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada in September.

“I would look for more muted hikes going forward in the 50-basis-point range as commodity prices have fallen a little bit,” Schwartz added.

The energy sector dropped 0.7%, the sole sectoral decliner, as U.S. crude prices were down 1.5% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.4%.

