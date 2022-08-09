AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Pakistan

Processions’ monitoring ‘Central control room established at Safe City’

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2022 03:37am

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Police Chief Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said the central control room for monitoring processions had been established at the Safe City Islamabad.

Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police and standard operating procedures issued by the government are being followed, he said, adding that the bomb disposal squad would conduct checking of routes through robots and modern technology while entry of the participants in the procession would be ensured only after complete checking.

With the help of Safe City cameras and drones, the strict monitoring of the main Imam Bargah and the procession was being observed, whose central control room is established at Safe City. The Police 4G network had completely been restored for the first time in five years for the best telecommunication system. All technical resources were being used to ensure the safety of the mourners involved in the procession.

Security was on high alert throughout the district in view of the main procession on the day of 9th Muharram, while the emergency had also been imposed in all the hospitals of the federal capital.

The Quick Response Force was ready to deal with any untoward incident. To ensure the security of the procession, the bomb disposal squad was clearing the procession routes with the help of modern technology.

Specific points had been allocated for citizens to enter the procession, for which a heavy contingent of police was deployed for supervision. Lady police personnel were also deployed for checking of women and there are separate entry points for them to enter the procession.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha was supervising all security arrangements for the procession. IG Islamabad said that Islamabad Capital Police is all time ready to ensure peace in Islamabad. No element will be allowed to disturb the law and order situation in the capital, he added.

Dr Akbar Nasir Khan Safe City’ Capital Police

