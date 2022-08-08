India bond yields rise tracking US peers, RBI hike weakens sentiment

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields traded higher on Monday, tracking US peers, while sentiment remained weak after rate hike and hawkish comments from the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.3650%, as of 0335 GMT, after ending at 7.3005% on Friday.

India bond yields rise as RBI hikes rate by 50 bps

The 10-year U.S Treasury yield jumped 16 basis points on Friday as stronger US economic data strengthened bets of a 75 basis points rate hike by the Federal Reserve in September.

The RBI’s monetary policy committee on Friday hiked key policy rate by 50 basis points and highlighted elevated inflation concerns.