Lasbela Chamber vows support to army’s relief operations

Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2022 04:02am

KARACHI: President Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Maqsod Ismail, and Ex-Presidents Ismail Suttar and Yakoob Karim has assured that the Chamber would continue to put all possible efforts into providing relief to the people and would continue to support the relief operations by Pak Army.

They said the sacrifices given by the Army Officers, who were engaged in the relief operation for the Flood and rain victims in Lasbela district, would remain unforgettable.

Addressing the urgent meeting of the Executive Committee of the chamber, they said that the Army helicopters were delivering food items and other items of basic needs to the people in places that were surrounded by flood water and those who were stranded in remote areas in mountains.

Lt General Sarfraz Ali, Commander 12 Core was directly leading and supervising the operation. The nation could not forget the adorable services rendered by these officers, during this disastrous situation.

The LCCI Executive Committee has assured the families, colleagues, and friends of Martyred officers Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, Maj Gen Hanif, Director General Pakistan Coast Guards, Brig Muhammad Khalid, Maj Saeed Ahmed, Maj Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz that the whole nation is praying for them and admires the services and sacrifices given by these officers while they were providing relief to the needy people of Lasbela.

