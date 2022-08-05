AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Pakistan, Republic of Korea agree to remain in close contact, enhance bilateral relations

  • Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets Korean FM Jin Park, says Foreign Office
BR Web Desk Published 05 Aug, 2022 05:32pm

Pakistan and Republic of Korea have agreed to further strengthen cooperation and dialogue on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

In a statement on Friday, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with FM of Korea, Jin Park, on the sidelines of the 29th ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Phnom Penh.

The FO said that both leaders reviewed the state of relations and also exchanged views on the global and regional situation and identified areas of convergence.

Bilawal reaches Phnom Penh

"Foreign Minister Zardari and Foreign Minister Park noted the growing economic and development cooperation between Pakistan and Republic of Korea.

"They expressed their determination to further strengthen cooperation and dialogue on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations," the statement said.

During their meeting, FM Bilawal underscored that Pakistan valued its relations with Korea and its role as a key member of the ASEAN Regional Forum.

Noting the importance of regular high-level interaction, the two counterparts agreed to remain in close contact to maintain the momentum in bilateral relations, the FO said.

Bilawal is leading the Pakistan delegation at the 29th Ministerial Meeting of ARF, which is being held from August 4 to August 6.

Foreign ministers and representatives of the 27 ARF member countries and the secretary-general of ASEANs are attending the summit.

As per the FO, Bilawal will participate in deliberations on political and security issues of concern to Asia-Pacific aimed at promoting common solutions through dialogue and cooperation.

