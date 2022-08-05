Punjab ACE arrests five ‘corrupt’ public servants

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Thursday arrested five ‘corrupt’ public servants while conducting operations in different districts of the province.

A spokesperson for the anti-graft buster said an Assistant Sub-Inspector, Naib Tehsildar and a Gardavar were among those arrested.

He said Naib Tehsildar Mohammad Boota and Gardavar Anwar Jan were arrested from Sialkot for issuing bogus documents.

The accused fraudulently transferred five marla land in the name of another accused Mohsin Munir, who was also nominated in the same case.

Similarly, the ACE Punjab arrested an ASI Haq Nawaz from Bahawalpur for taking bribe of Rs30,000. He had received Rs25,000 as bribe from a citizen and was demanding another Rs30,000 from the complainant. Haq was arrested in a trap raid, he added.

In another operation, an ACE team arrested grade-12 Radiographer Sajid Ali from Mandi Bahauddin for accepting bribe of Rs30,000.

