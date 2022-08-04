AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 80.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
EPCL 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.73%)
FCCL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
FLYNG 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
GGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GTECH 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
OGDC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.25%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
TREET 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TRG 93.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.31%)
UNITY 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.45%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,107 Increased By 38.7 (0.95%)
BR30 15,130 Increased By 111.1 (0.74%)
KSE100 41,425 Increased By 356.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 90.5 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Lured by its 'openness', PwC crypto head to establish digital assets fund in Dubai: report

  • Nine Blocks Capital Management has been granted provisional regulatory approval
BR Web Desk Published August 4, 2022 Updated August 4, 2022

PwC’s global crypto leader Henri Arslanian has left his role at the company to establish a digital assets fund in Dubai, pointing towards how the emirate is gaining traction as a cryptocurrency hub, reported the Financial Times on Thursday.

Dubai's openness in embracing the business comes just as other Asian hubs like Singapore and Seoul increase the scrutiny of the sector.

According to Arslanian, the “crypto openness” of Dubai influenced his decision to set up Nine Blocks Capital Management – the digital assets fund– in the emirate, where it has been granted provisional regulatory approval.

Crypto clients beg for their cash back after lender's crash

To set up the fund, Arslanian has left his job at PwC, however, he will hold an advisory position.

Hong Kong-based hedge fund Nine Masts Capital, the chief backer and main shareholder in Nine Blocks Capital Management, will pour $75 million in investment in the crypto assets firm that has already positioned three portfolio managers in the Cayman Islands.

“Hong Kong would have been a natural home for us," Arslanian was quoted as saying in the FT report, adding that Nine Blocks had also considered Singapore.

“However, when we looked at the broader ecosystem ... Cayman and Dubai made a natural choice.”

The regulatory approval times and ability to travel to destinations largely influenced Arslanian’s decision to open office in Dubai.

FTX wins full approval to operate crypto exchange in Dubai

“The fund may later add a base in Asia, but Dubai’s travel links and timezone, just four hours behind Singapore, made it easy to cover the region,” he said.

Dubai has been welcoming crypto currency firms and investors. Last year, Binance announced a Virtual Asset License from regulators in Dubai, while rival exchange FTX announced last week that it was approved to operate in the jurisdiction.

According to Arslanian, Dubai’s tier-one regulatory and licensing regime made it attractive for digital asset funds.

MENA Cryptocurrency Dubai crypto Digital Assets crypto hub hedge fund PwC

Comments

1000 characters

Lured by its 'openness', PwC crypto head to establish digital assets fund in Dubai: report

Rupee continues merry path, closes at 226.15 against US dollar

Meeting IMF funding gap: One friendly country has already confirmed assurance, says Miftah

PSX rallies for third successive session, KSE-100 rises 0.87%

Coalition govt will send declaration against PTI to SC in prohibited funding case: Marriyum

SBP tells TAG Innovation to 'refund all outstanding funds to its wallet holders'

Pakistan, Singapore agree to enhance bilateral relations

Structural reforms for growth govt’s prime focus, Miftah tells ADB

Oil fall on demand fears, supply tightness offers floor

Saudi Arabia sets Sept crude prices to Asia at record high

Most Gulf bourses in red on selling pressure, falling oil prices

Read more stories