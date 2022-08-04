AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
ANL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.03%)
EFERT 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
EPCL 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
FCCL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.55%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.42%)
FLYNG 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.45%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.21%)
OGDC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.87%)
PAEL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.7%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.73%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.83%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.1%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.99%)
TPLP 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.37%)
TREET 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.74%)
TRG 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
UNITY 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.05%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 90.3 (2.27%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 305.8 (2.08%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By 877.3 (2.18%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 321.7 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Ufone 4G acknowleged as superior services provider by Opensignal

Recorder Report Updated August 4, 2022 05:43am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani telecom company, Ufone 4G has been recognised as the superior 4G services provider in Pakistan by Opensignal, a leading global analytics company specializing in quantifying the users’ mobile network experience. Ufone 4G outdid other operators in several indicators of the “Overall Experience” under the 4G subset as per the global analyst’s insight’s report “Pakistan Mobile Network Experience Report August 2022”, which also names the company as the most Consistent Quality Network in Pakistan.

The independent analytics come as an endorsement of Ufone 4G’s highest standards in 4G service delivery.

The company outdid competition with a significant margin in the most indicators of “Overall Experience” in the 4G subset. It stayed the outright winner in 4G Video Experience and joint winner in Overall Video Experience, which quantifies the quality of video streamed to mobile devices by measuring real-world video streams over an operator’s networks. The network also topped the 4G Download and Upload markers with significant margins against other players. It also emerged as the joint winner of 4G Voice App Experience.

As the most Consistent Quality Network, Ufone topped the “Excellent Consistent Quality” and “Core Consistent Quality” categories. As per Opensignal, Consistent Quality measure how often the experience of users on a network was sufficient to support the requirements of common applications by quantifying download and upload speeds, latency, jitter, packet loss, time to the first byte, and the percentage of tests attempted which did not succeed due to a connectivity issue on either the download or server response component.

Ufone 4G acquired 1800 Mhz spectrum in 2021 and it continues to expand its 4G services in Pakistan to provide an unrivaled telecom experience to its customers. The transformation went on to raise the bar in terms of service delivery and redefined quality connectivity through its world-class voice and data services. The measures helped Ufone 4G to pull off the fastest customer acquisition in the industry during 2022. Owing to the continued modernisation and up-gradation of its network, Ufone 4G went on to register as “Pakistan’s No 01 Voice and Data Network” on Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA)’s Mobile Networks Benchmark Report 2022.

Ufone 4G continues to invest and innovate in order to align its network with the highest global standards while it also focuses on expanding it to bring its services to increased users, especially across the far-flung and hitherto unconnected regions of the country. The company’s continued endeavor to deliver top-notch telecom services to its customers in order to improve their experience mirrors the centrality of customers in its business philosophy as is reflected in its cherished slogan: “Tum Hi To Ho!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ufone 4G Pakistan Mobile Network Experience Report August 2022

Comments

1000 characters

Ufone 4G acknowleged as superior services provider by Opensignal

FBR revises customs tariff on imports from Saarc states

Bringing HNWIs into tax net: Nadra provides 3,500 updated profiles of non-filers to FBR

Mohmand Dam hydropower project: $72m worth agreement signed with OPEC Fund

Sindh CM launches 330MW coal-fired power project

CPHGCL urges CPPA-G to resolve issues of revolving account, forex

Mobile broadband services: 2,100 MHz band to be auctioned

No protest to be allowed in front of ECP: govt

IK asks: Can country be ‘held back’ just to appoint army chief?

Tight-lipped Taliban leaders gather after Zawahiri killed

Army dismisses insurgents’ claim

Read more stories