Palm snaps two-day losses, Indonesia export tax changes weigh

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures firmed on Wednesday, after two sessions of steep losses, although the gains were capped by lower export tax reference price in rival and top producer Indonesia.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 55 ringgit, or 1.43%, to 3,896 ringgit ($874.52) a tonne during early trade.

Palm drops 5pc for second day as Indonesia cuts reference price

Fundamentals