AGL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
ANL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.54%)
AVN 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.24%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.62%)
EFERT 80.85 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.51%)
EPCL 68.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.48%)
FCCL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.42%)
FLYNG 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.68%)
GTECH 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.73%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.12%)
LOTCHEM 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
MLCF 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.72%)
OGDC 80.83 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.79%)
PAEL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.85%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
PRL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.1%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.86%)
TPL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
TPLP 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.45%)
TRG 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.74%)
UNITY 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.86%)
WAVES 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.79%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,033 Increased By 55.1 (1.39%)
BR30 14,969 Increased By 256.4 (1.74%)
KSE100 40,729 Increased By 537.3 (1.34%)
KSE30 15,477 Increased By 229.6 (1.51%)
Palm snaps two-day losses, Indonesia export tax changes weigh

Reuters Updated August 3, 2022 10:40am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures firmed on Wednesday, after two sessions of steep losses, although the gains were capped by lower export tax reference price in rival and top producer Indonesia.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 55 ringgit, or 1.43%, to 3,896 ringgit ($874.52) a tonne during early trade.

Palm drops 5pc for second day as Indonesia cuts reference price

Fundamentals

  • Indian state Telangana is targeting 2 million additional acres under oil palm cultivation in the next four years, aiming to reduce the nation’s vegetable oil imports.

  • Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for July rose 6.1% from June, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday.

  • Indonesia has lowered its crude palm oil reference price to $872.27 per tonne, effective August 1-15, senior economic ministry official Musdhalifah Machmud said on Tuesday.

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.6%, while its palm oil contract fell 1.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.1%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Palm oil may test a support at 3,717 ringgit per tonne, a break below could open the way towards 3,489-3,598 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Malaysian palm oil

