Gas supply to fertilizers makers at unified price likely

ISLAMABAD: The government is planning to supply gas to fertilizers manufacturers at a unified price and to provide direct subsidy on fertilizers to the farmers.

An official said on Monday that the decision to this effect was taken in a meeting presided over by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud and Minister of State for Petroleum Divison D rMusadik Masood Malik.

ECC decides to shift fertilizer, Agritech plants to gas

The meeting was held under the direction of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting held on July 28, where it was decided to hold a meeting on the subject matter, he said.

He said the meeting was informed that different fertilizer manufacturing companies were getting gas at different rates.

