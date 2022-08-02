AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
KP transporters to observe ‘wheel-jam’ strike today

Amjad Ali Shah Updated August 2, 2022 05:36am

PESHAWAR: Backing the wheel-jam strike call of transporter associations in Sindh and Punjab, the Public Transport Owners Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday announced to observe a complete ‘wheel-jam’ strike against increase in registration fees of new vehicles and other heavy taxes today across the province.

According to transporters, the public transport owners’ associations in Sindh and Punjab had given a wheel-jam strike call against the increase in the registration fee of new public transport vehicles for today.

Briefing media after chairing a meeting here on Monday, the transporters association president Khan Zaman Afridi said the Public Transport Owners Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a wheel jam strike on Tuesday (today) in support of the transporters of Sindh and Punjab against the increase in the registration fee of new public transport vehicles.

It was decided to support the wheel jam strike of public transporters of Sindh and Punjab, Zaman said. He told media that the authorities concerned had previously charged registration fee Rs 700/- as per seat for large public transport vehicles. But, he said the government has increased the registration fee at Rs 8,000/- per seat.

The registration token fee for public transport with 48 or 52 seats was Rs 35,000, and has been increased at Rs 200,000/- per vehicle which is completely unjust and fair, terming it as a cruel step.

Zaman said that used and new spare parts of vehicles have become more expensive owing to the frequent increase in the rate of dollars. On the other hand, the transporters said the government and authorities concerned have also collected various taxes heavily on diesel and petroleum.

Likewise, the association president said a hefty amount has been generated through collection of TMAs tax, toll plaza tax, route permit tax and motorway, besides, not only that huge revenue also fetched through penalties owing to violation of so-called traffic rules. Zaman said the transporters have been forced to quit this business owing to ‘unjust’ and unbearable attitude of local administration and authorities concerned.

He demanded the government to review the increase in the registration fee of new public transport vehicles. Otherwise, the transporters warned they would observe a wheel jam strike today in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa like other provinces.

The association office bearers, owners and transporters, notably Noor Mohammad Mohmand, Sahib Shah, Haji Shakir, Mohammad Alam, and Yar Mohammad Afridi were present during the presser.

