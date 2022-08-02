Industrial area in shambles: Kati chief calls for early repair of infrastructure

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati) President Salman Aslam Monday said that the infrastructure in Korangi industrial area has been damaged due to rains, for which immediate measures are needed.

He was discussing emergency in the Korangi industrial area following the recent torrential rains with General Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party Sindh Waqar Mehdi, Salman Aslam said that the Korangi Causeway is always closed after rains, which leads to severe traffic jams and delays in the delivery of export goods.

He thanked Chief Minister Sindh for issuing orders for the construction of a new six-lane causeway.

Later, the Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister appreciated Kati’s services and assured his full cooperation and immediate resolution of the problems of the Korangi Industrial Area.

He said that there were record rains this year, but the situation in Karachi was much better than the previous rains.

