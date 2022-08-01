AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
ANL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.22%)
BOP 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.53%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.4%)
EPCL 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.64%)
FCCL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
GGL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GTECH 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.92%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.54%)
MLCF 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
OGDC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.39%)
TELE 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
TPLP 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TREET 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
TRG 91.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
UNITY 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.51%)
WAVES 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 3,954 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.42%)
BR30 14,473 Decreased By -146 (-1%)
KSE100 40,105 Decreased By -45.5 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,197 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.24%)
Aug 01, 2022
European shares flat as recession fears offset earnings boost; PMI data awaited

Reuters Updated August 1, 2022 01:41pm

European shares were subdued on Monday ahead of a slew of manufacturing activity data, as disappointing Chinese economic data fanned worries about a global economic slowdown offsetting a jump in banks after HSBC’s strong results.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat at 7:09 GMT, tracking broader markets as China’s official measure of factory activity contracted in July and the Caixin PMI also missed forecasts.

Adding to concerns, data showed German retailers ended the first half of 2022 with the sharpest year-on-year sales drop in nearly three decades, as inflation, the Ukraine conflict and the pandemic take their toll.

Asian markets mixed as traders weigh rates outlook, China data

Investors awaited factory production data from the euro zone at 0800 GMT that could throw light on the pace of economic growth.

London-listed HSBC gained 5.7% as it sought to woo investors with a higher profitability target and bullish dividend outlook. UK’s FTSE 100 climbed 1.1%.

The banking index climbed 1.4%.

Heineken NV fell 1.6% as the world’s second-largest brewer shelved its margin target for 2023 as costs spiked.

European stocks

