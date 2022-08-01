AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
Pakistan

JSM holds rally against Afghans’ settlement in Sindh

PPI Updated August 1, 2022 07:43am

LARKANA: The activists of Jeay Sindh Mahaz (JSM), Larkana Chapter, took out a large rally here Sunday against settlement of Afghan refugees in Sindh; demanded expulsion of all outsiders from the province and carrying out their social boycott to force them to leave.

Rally after marching through various major roads and bazaars culminated at Jinnah Bagh where the participants held a huge protest demonstration and shouted slogans while holding large flags of their party for acceptance of their just demands.

JSM vice chairman Faizullah Junejo, Ali Nawaz Jat, Dr. Adam But, Siraj Kalhoro, Asghar Shaikh, Fazal Hyderi, Gohar Sindhi and others said while addressing the participants that the only purpose of today’s protest is to get rid of Afghan refugees and all other outsiders who have usurped rights of the indigenous people of Sindh. They said that all refugees and outsiders including Afghans must be expelled without loss of further time from Sindh to protect the rights of the Sindhi people.

They claimed that there is no country in the world where refugees are living without any check except Pakistan. They said injustices committed with the indigenous people are highly condemnable and should be stopped forthwith as Sindh is not an orphanage. They said after Indians doors were opened for Afghans which is deplorable as they have their own country.

They said the Supreme Court had ordered 11 years ago to expel them but its order has constantly been openly and daringly violated for which it should take immediate notice and bring the negligent to justice.

They urged the rulers to extradite all Afghans and outsiders without loss of further time to save the indigenous peoples’ rights as per the highest court order and dispense justice.

