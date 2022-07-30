Elahi directs to speed up uplift work on CBD Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while appreciating the speed of development work on Central Business District (CBD) Punjab has directed the Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) administration that no stone should be left unturned in completion of the project.

Elahi issued these directives during a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA), Imran Amin who called on Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi the other day.

The CM said giving relief to the people is the first priority of the Punjab government. The province has immense potential in every sector, and we encourage domestic and foreign investors to partner with Pakistan’s most emerging province.

He also directed to prepare a comprehensive foolproof monitoring system for all public relief projects of Punjab which will be supervised by the Chief Minister himself. Earlier, CEO Imran Amin apprised the CM about the development progress in CBD Punjab. During the meeting, he said that CBD Punjab has its importance in the development of Punjab.

This mega project has vast investment potential. The project has been able to attract the attention of domestic and international investors. Domestic and foreign business councils and delegations have shown keen interest in investing in CBD Punjab.

Pakistan’s first business district will open new avenues for local and foreign investment. The CBD is game changers for the province of Punjab which will not only change the destiny of the people of Punjab by securing investment and generating revenue for the government but will also tackle unemployment.

