SAU to modernise curriculum, computer, science labs in BMHS

HYDERABAD: SAU authorities have decided to modernize the curriculum, computer and science labs in Bukhari Model High School of Sindh Agriculture University, Tondojam.

The first meeting of the school management committee was also held at school, where it has been decided to modernize the Bukhari Model High School.

On the personal interest by the Prof. Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Tondojam, a four-member management committee (SMC) has also been formed under the leadership of well known writer, broadcaster, and educationist Dr. Mahmood ul Hasan Mughal.

The first meeting of SMC which was held in the school, presided by Chairman Dr. Mehmood ul Hassan Mughal and the meeting was attended by the members Dr. Javed Gadehi, secretary of the committee Madam Zahra, Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sohito, Dr. Khadim Hussain Wagan and Muhammad Shahmeer Lochi. On this occasion it was decided that this school will be converted into a modern and standard academic institution and modern curriculum, computer and modern scientific laboratory and best infrastructure will be provided for the students, and various programs will also be started for mental and physical development.

Several decisions were also taken in this regard, and it was agreed to start positive steps immediately for the development of school education.

