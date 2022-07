LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has decided to introduce an integrated curriculum in medical colleges from the new session this year.

In this regard, Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore directed the official concerned to start work. In a meeting with University of Lahore Medical College Principal Dr Mehwish Arooj on Thursday, UHS VC said that the university would now focus on updating the curricula and faculty development.

