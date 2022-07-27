AGL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.73%)
ANL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.94%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
EFERT 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.51%)
EPCL 65.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.69%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
FFL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
FLYNG 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
GGGL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
GGL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
GTECH 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
MLCF 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PAEL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
TELE 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 8.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
TREET 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
TRG 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
UNITY 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 3,931 Increased By 0.3 (0.01%)
BR30 14,411 Decreased By -24.5 (-0.17%)
KSE100 39,823 Decreased By -70.7 (-0.18%)
KSE30 15,114 Decreased By -17.1 (-0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Power supply to export sectors at low rates: More funding contingent on IMF’s consent, ECC told

  • Energy Ministry seeks views of Finance Division on proposal for providing electricity at 9 cents per kWh
Zaheer Abbasi Updated 27 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has conveyed to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet that additional funding requirement for provision of electricity at concessionary rates to the export-oriented sectors would be contingent to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) consent.

The Ministry of Energy has sought views of the Finance Division on its proposal for providing electricity at 9 cents per kWh and RLNG at $9 per mmbtu all-inclusive to export-oriented sectors.

The Finance Division’s response to the proposal was that there is budgetary allocation under the ongoing fiscal year for providing subsidised electricity and gas supply of Rs20 billion and Rs40 billion respectively.

There is an understanding with the IMF to stay within the allocated budget, Finance added.

The Finance Division further stated that in case of any additional funding requirements, the matter will have to be discussed with the IMF, in consultation with the Ministry of Energy (Power and Petroleum Divisions), as and when required.

Export-oriented sectors: Govt has agreed to supply energy without disparity

Meanwhile, the Finance Division was of the view that as agreement with the IMF hardly provides additional space for subsequent incremental support, therefore, with a view to stay within the budgetary allocation, the Ministry of Energy keeps an eye on the required amount of subsidy implications vis-a-vis budgeted amount on a monthly basis and make recommendations for re-adjustment of the subsidised rates on a quarterly basis accordingly.

The Ministry of Energy wanted that the Finance Division may give a financial commitment that additional funds if required by oriented sectors on concessionary tariff. However, the Ministry of Energy (Power and Petroleum Divisions) may apprise the Finance Division about the budgetary situation in time and place a summary for supplementary grant allocation before the ECC for consideration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ECC IMF Finance Division RLNG ministry of energy power supply Export oriented sectors export sectors

Comments

1000 characters

Power supply to export sectors at low rates: More funding contingent on IMF’s consent, ECC told

Intra-day update: Rupee falls near 236 against US dollar

Moody's, Fitch expect Pakistan to secure $1.2bn IMF bailout package

Oil steady as demand concerns offset US crude stock drawdown

Govt’s curious foray repulsed by pro-Elahi SC verdict

President administers oath to CM Elahi

PML-N censures SC verdict

Cabinet approves Rs3.50/unit hike in power tariff

Wapda for direct contracting to rehabilitate NJHEP

Bhayo made chairman of Privatisation Commission

Read more stories