ICT police vow to ensure foolproof security during Muharram

ISLAMABAD: The police, on Tuesday, decided to further enhance measures to ensure foolproof security during Muharram in the federal capital.

A senior police official said that the decision to this effect was taken in a meeting presided over by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan. “The meeting reviewed security arrangements in the city in detail in connection with Muharram and decided to enhance vigilance and patrolling in the various areas to avert any untoward incident”, he said.

He said that the meeting also decided that all operational and technical support will be provided by Operations Division under the supervision of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations and logistical support will be provided by the Logistics Division under the supervision of the DIG headquarters.

He said that as per the security plan, DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha would monitor all security arrangements. All police officials were directed to maintain close liaison with peace committees and organisers of Majalis and processions in Muharram, he said, adding that the meeting also decided that special cards would be issued to the policemen and volunteers performing duties during Muharram.

The official said that all police officials have been directed to maintain high vigilance of processions through Safe City cameras, smart cars, and surveillance and drone cameras. All these arrangements, he said, would be looked after by the DG (Safe City). A control room will also be established in Safe City. Proper light arrangements would be made after negotiations with the concerned authorities and bushes would also be weed out in the various areas in the vicinity of places of worship, he said.

Under the plan, police commandos along with vehicles would perform the security duties at Imambargahs arranging religious gatherings, he said, adding that the meeting also issued directives that it should be ensured that processions would pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly.

He said that during the meeting, the IGP issued directives for ensuring effective patrolling and use of commando vehicles for the purpose. The IGP said that walk-through gates must be installed at all entry and exit points of Majalis and processions and they should be covered through a large strength of policemen, he said.

He said that patrolling officers have been directed to conduct visits to all the routes of Muharram processions and Imambargahs and rooftops be covered by the police officials. The IGP said that lady police should be deputed for the female gatherings while police officers and Jawans would perform security duties outside the Imambargahs, he said

The official said that the bomb disposal squad would conduct checking of routes through robots and modern technology while the entry of participants in the processions would be ensured after complete checking.

All wings of Islamabad police were given directions to ensure complete coordination for the success of this plan, he said. The meeting also directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) traffic to issue a traffic plan and ensure smooth flow of traffic on alternate routes during the processions.

It should be ensured that parking lots are far away from Imambargahs, the meeting asked the SSP traffic.

