AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
AVN 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.17%)
EPCL 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
GTECH 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 25.92 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.87%)
MLCF 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
TELE 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
TPL 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
TREET 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
UNITY 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.06%)
WAVES 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,932 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.55%)
BR30 14,391 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 39,844 Decreased By -233.3 (-0.58%)
KSE30 15,099 Decreased By -112.5 (-0.74%)
Most Gulf bourses retreat on economic slowdown fears

Reuters 26 Jul, 2022

DUBAI: Major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, as signs of an economic slowdown ahead of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting this week kept investors at bay, while retreating crude prices added to the worries.

The Fed will opt for another 75 basis point rate hike rather than a larger move to quell stubbornly-high inflation as the likelihood of a recession over the next year rises to 40%, a Reuters poll of economists found.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.8%, with Riyad Bank losing 3.4% and Saudi National Bank , the kingdom’s biggest lender, falling 1.3%.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, fell in seesaw trading as the market balanced supply fears with expectations that rise in US interest rates would weaken fuel demand.

Dubai’s main share index lost 0.7%, hit by a 2.2% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties declining 2.2% and a 1.4% decrease in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co.

The Dubai bourse could return to new price corrections after this month’s strong rebound, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

“Investors’ expectations might weigh on performance as they wait for the Federal Reserve’s decision.”

In Abu Dhabi, the equities retreated 0.8%, with the United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank closing 1.6% lower.

The Qatari index, however, bucked the trend to finish 0.4% higher, helped by a 3.9% jump in Commercial Bank a day after reporting a rise in first-half profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index was down 0.4%, with top lender Commercial International Bank losing 0.3%.

According to Makarem, the Egyptian market is still seeing a selling trend from international investors and could be impacted by the rising tensions in Eastern Europe.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.8% to 11,874

ABU DHABI lost 0.8% to 9,589

DUBAI down 0.7% to 3,236

QATAR added 0.4% to 12,800

EGYPT lost 0.4% to 9,238

BAHRAIN was up 0.1% to 1,467

OMAN fell 0.4% to 4,299

KUWAIT added 0.3% to 8,572.

