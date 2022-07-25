AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
Delegation reaches Washington for Pak-US health dialogue

NNI 25 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The four-member delegation of Pakistan led by Federal Minister of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel has arrived in Washington D.C. to participate in the first-ever Pak-US Health Dialogue.

Ambassador Masood Khan and other officials of the Pakistan Embassy will be joining the delegation, says a fax message received here from Washington D.C. on Sunday.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services, the United States will be hosting the delegation at the US State Department on July 25, 2022.

Both sides will be carrying out discussions all day on a comprehensive agenda to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the health sector, he added. He said that the Health Ministry officials and experts from Pakistan will also be participating virtually in different sessions.

The participants will be discussing important issues in the seven sessions of the health dialogue including establishing a Pakistani Center for Disease Control (CDC), global health security, childhood immunizations, COVID-19 engagement, regulatory engagements, maternal and child health, and non-communicable diseases.

The Health Dialogue is an example of the close ties between the United States and Pakistan and a befitting way to celebrate the important milestone of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between both countries. Solid progress is expected from the dialogue.

