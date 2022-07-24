Some individuals in institutions 'covertly' supporting PTI: Fazl

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman accused on Sunday that some individuals in the institutions are supporting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Aaj News reported.

“Even at this time, some people are supporting PTI,” he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. “Step down and contest on the ground,” he challenged the individuals he was referring to.

The PDM chief, who also heads Jamiat-e-Ulema-Fazl (JUI-F), urged the Supreme Court to constitute a full court bench to hear the case pertaining to the ruling of the Punjab deputy speaker, saying the ruling alliance will not accept any other bench on the matter.

“We are not taking away the right of decision from the court but rather seeking a verdict from a bigger forum,” Maulana Fazl said, maintaining that he along with other PDM leaders will file a writ petition in the apex court in this regard on Monday.

Maulana Fazl said that unnecessary debate has been started between the party head and the parliamentary party.

He added only the party head is the final decision maker in the democracies across the world, irrespective of whether he is part of the parliament.

He said that the election of the Punjab chief minister was an important event and expressed concern about how the matter was taken to the court right away.

“The court immediately took up the petition, which suggests that it was under some pressure,” he added.

Taking an indirect hit at the judiciary, the PDM chief said that interference from the institutions was weakening the state.

“Let the government rule. We accepted the government in critical times,” Fazl added.

Maulana Fazl said that Imran Khan’s politics is based on a fake narrative and that he had no ideology or belief.

He asked who was giving protection to Imran Khan in the foreign funding case.