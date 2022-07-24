CM Punjab's election: Ruling coalition to move Supreme Court over full bench formation

The ruling alliance decided on Sunday to file a writ petition in the Supreme Court for the formation of a full court bench to hear the petition filed against the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling that retained Hamza Shehbaz as Chief Minister, Aaj News reported.

A joint declaration issued by Information Minister Marriyum Aurungzeb said that the leaders of the PDM parties will go to the Supreme Court on Monday. The lawyers of all the parties will urge the top court to constitute a full bench to hear the petition against Hamza’s election, the Supreme Court Bar Association's (SCBA) review petition of the SC's opinion on Article 63-A and other related petitions.

Kaira urges apex court to constitute full bench to hear petition against Dost Mazari's ruling

The document said that the leaders of the government alliance and PDM parties will also make an important announcement in a joint press conference on Monday.

Earlier, Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira urged the apex court to constitute a full bench to hear the petition filed against the ruling issued by Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari, APP reported.

Addressing a press conference at Lala Musa, he said that the incumbent government and its allies have their reservation over the current apex court bench which was hearing the current Punjab Chief Minister election case.

Kaira stated that the decision of the full court bench would be acceptable to all political parties of the country.

He maintained that members of PML-Q violated the direction of the party head while voting during the election of the province's chief minister.

On Saturday, Hamza Shehbaz took oath as the Punjab chief minister, a day after he was re-elected to the post amidst high drama after Mazari rejected 10 crucial votes of PTI-PML-Q joint candidate Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Hamza received 179 votes, while Elahi’s party garnered 176 votes after the deputy speaker refused to count the votes of PML-Q members.

Punjab CM re-election: SC hearing on Elahi's petition adjourned till Monday

Elahi later moved the apex court against the deputy speaker’s ruling. The Supreme Court allowed Hamza to remain as the “trustee” Punjab province Chief Minister till the hearing resumes on Monday but barred him from using his powers for “political gains” during this period.