REAP to hold two ‘Biryani festivals’ in Tehran on 27th

LAHORE: The Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) is going to hold two “Biryani Festivals” in Tehran on July 27, to enhance the export to the rice-loving nation.

The REAP has planned two such festivals this year which included first in Tehran and the second in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) during the first week of September 2022.

REAP Chairman Ali Hussam Asghar while talking to Business Recorder on Saturday before departing to Iran, said Iran is a good market where both Basmati and Non-Basmati rice of Pakistan can make a significant penetration.

He said around 400 people have been invited at an event organised by the Association in collaboration with the Pakistani embassy in Iran. These people included food bloggers, representatives of big marts and chain restaurants, and rice importers.

He hoped it will help Pakistani rice exporters to tap the actual potential of the Iranian market to add to the Pakistani rice exports to maintain its upward trend.

An eight-member delegation of the rice exporters left Pakistan on Saturday for Tehran to present different dishes made of rice during this event.

Asghar said Iran is a net importer of 1.8 million tons of rice per annum. However, Pakistan is forced to export rice to this rice-loving nation through third country in absence of any payment mechanism or barter method.

He said annual rice exports of Pakistan to Iran through third country is 600,000 to 650,000 tons per annum which can be enhanced to one million tons easily by providing the payment mechanism or introducing barter system.

The REAP members will also hold meetings with big rice buyers besides the Biryani festival to convince them about the advantages of Pakistani basmati rice. He said Iranian people love aromatic rice and Pakistani Basmati rice has best aroma in the world besides easily digested with better cooking abilities.

