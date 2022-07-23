AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
Pakistan

Police sub-inspector martyred in Khyber district

Recorder Report 23 Jul, 2022

PESHAWAR: A Police sub-inspector was martyred after unknown terrorists opened fire at him in Qambar-Khel area of district Khyber on Friday.

Station House Officer (SHO) police station, Bara while confirming the event said that sub-inspector Andaz Gul Afridi was on his way from home in his car to join his official duty when at the bank of Sheenko River undisclosed armed persons opened indiscriminate firing on him.

As a result the police cop got critically injured who was shifted to the nearest health center Hayatabad Medical Complex in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries. The assassins successfully managed to escape from the scene after committing crime, the official said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber Muhammad Imran along with the heavy police party immediately after the incident rushed to the site, cordoned off the area and collected evidence from the spot. A massive search operation was also launched in the area to trace the culprits, the official said.

According to the police high-ups, the militants’ assaults on the police officials has become a routine business in subdivision Bara and so far scores of police cops have lost their lives in it.

