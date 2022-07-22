AGL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
ANL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.19%)
AVN 72.39 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (5.29%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.26%)
EFERT 85.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.64%)
EPCL 65.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.43%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.11%)
GTECH 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.19%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.07%)
MLCF 24.30 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.97%)
OGDC 79.76 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.22%)
PAEL 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.38%)
PIBTL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
PRL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.48%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.24%)
TPL 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.13%)
TPLP 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.35%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 80.10 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.61%)
UNITY 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
WAVES 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.48%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 3,961 Increased By 43.5 (1.11%)
BR30 14,356 Increased By 284 (2.02%)
KSE100 40,151 Increased By 319 (0.8%)
KSE30 15,257 Increased By 134.9 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Djokovic joins Nadal, Federer, Murray for Team Europe at Laver Cup

Reuters 22 Jul, 2022

Tennis fans are used to seeing Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray fight tooth and nail to beat each other at the Grand Slams but the “Big Four” are set to play together in the same team for the first time at the Laver Cup in London.

Wimbledon champion Djokovic on Friday was named as the fourth member of the six-man Team Europe, the 35-year-old Serb joining his long-time rivals at the fifth edition of the ATP-sanctioned event from Sept. 23-25.

Named after Australian great Rod Laver, the three-day team event pits six of Europe’s top players against six from the rest of the world.

“It’s the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys that you’re normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it’s going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport,” Djokovic said in a statement.

ATP cancels 2022 events in China due to COVID restrictions

Nadal, Djokovic, Federer and Murray have dominated men’s tennis over the last two decades, winning 66 Grand Slam titles between them.

Nadal holds a men’s record 22 Grand Slam titles with Djokovic, who played in the second edition of the Laver Cup in 2018, one behind. London’s O2 Arena, which hosted the men’s season-ending ATP Finals from 2009 to 2020, will stage the Cup with Team Europe, captained by Bjorn Borg, having won all the previous editions.

“I don’t think I could have imagined having these four icons of the sport on one team together,” said Borg. “I know they, like I, appreciate the significance of this moment and will be truly up for it. “Each year our goal is to win.

With Rafa, Roger, Andy and Novak on the team, I like our chances.“ Team World captain John McEnroe has named Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Diego Schwartzman as three members of his team.

Novak Djokovic Nadal Federer Murray

Comments

1000 characters

Djokovic joins Nadal, Federer, Murray for Team Europe at Laver Cup

Intra-day update: Rupee hits 229 against US dollar

Demand for dollar to ebb: Miftah

Bilawal supervises dispatch of emergency relief goods for Afghans

Ukraine, Russia to sign deal to reopen grain ports, Turkey says

Oil prices rise as tight supply, geopolitical tensions linger

Import of CKD kits: Auto sector seeks SBP intervention for opening LCs

Saudi arrested after Israeli reporter sneaks into Makkah

Financial crunch: KE demands clearance of TDC net difference

Service charges/ commission/ fees: Payments to non-residents brought into the tax net

Non-availability of forex: CPHGC lands in hot water as SBP stops payments

Read more stories