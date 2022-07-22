AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
ANL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.02%)
AVN 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.37%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.8%)
EFERT 82.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.61%)
EPCL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-6.31%)
FCCL 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.16%)
FFL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.6%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.15%)
GGL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.01%)
GTECH 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.4%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
MLCF 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.85%)
OGDC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.5%)
PAEL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.7%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-6.85%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.51%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.88%)
TPLP 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.61%)
TREET 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-5.22%)
TRG 78.06 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.5%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.42%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.66%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.51%)
BR100 3,918 Decreased By -72.4 (-1.82%)
BR30 14,072 Decreased By -407.9 (-2.82%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -628 (-1.55%)
KSE30 15,122 Decreased By -247.2 (-1.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Minimum tax rate on OMCs’ turnover cut under Finance Act

Sohail Sarfraz 22 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The rate of minimum tax on turnover of oil marketing companies has been brought down from 0.75 percent to 0.5 percent under the Finance Act, 2022.

According to the FBR’s budget explanatory circular issued on Thursday, the minimum tax on turnover under Section 113 is payable by a resident company, permanent establishment of a non-resident company, an individual or an AOP having a turnover of Rs 100 million and above under certain specific situations mentioned therein.

Following major changes have been introduced in the minimum tax on turnover regime: Previously, a person who had paid minimum tax on turnover under section 113 was allowed to carry forward the said tax for five succeeding tax years. Now this carry forward has been restricted to three years. The rate of minimum tax on turnover of oil marketing companies had been brought down from 0.75 percent to 0.5 percent.

Following changes have been incorporated with regard to WHT on import under section 148 of the Ordinance.

a) Withholding tax on imports collected at one percent and two percent on goods falling under Part I and II of Twelfth Schedule to the Ordinance respectively is adjustable for an industrial undertaking if goods have been imported for own use. In numerous circumstance, goods imported by an industrial undertaking for own use may fall under Part III of Twelfth Schedule to the Ordinance on which tax at 5.5 percent is collectible at import stage. This resulted in a situation whereby tax collected at 5.5 percent on import of goods by an industrial undertaking for its own use became minimum tax. For the purpose of streamlining, tax collectible from an industrial 13 undertaking on import of all goods for own use has been made adjustable.

Tax collectible under Section 148 on import of edible oil, packaging material, paper and paper board, and plastics has been made minimum tax whether imported by an industrial undertaking for own use or by a commercial importer.

The rate of withholding tax on import of goods falling in Part II of Twelfth Schedule of the Ordinance has been enhanced from two per cent to 3.5 percent for commercial importers, which shall be minimum tax. Certain goods have been shifted from Part II to Part I of the Twelfth Schedule.

The goods included in Part I are subject to tax @ one per cent irrespective of import by industrial undertaking or commercial importers, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Tax FBR import of goods Finance Act

Comments

1000 characters

Minimum tax rate on OMCs’ turnover cut under Finance Act

Economy begins to show signs of stability: Dastgir

Financial crunch: KE demands clearance of TDC net difference

Small retailers: fixed tax regime rationalized

Tax rate on income of banking firms enhanced

IK issues ‘warning’ on the eve of Punjab CM’s election

‘Join us,’ Zardari asks PTI candidate Elahi

Service charges/commission/fees: Payments to non-residents brought into the tax net

Non-availability of forex: CPHGC lands in hot water as SBP stops payments

Guddu power plant fire: Probe report sent to Genco-II board

CIA claims chaos-hit Sri Lanka made ‘dumb bets’ on China

Read more stories