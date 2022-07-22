AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
ANL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.02%)
AVN 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.37%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.8%)
EFERT 82.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.61%)
EPCL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-6.31%)
FCCL 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.16%)
FFL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.6%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.15%)
GGL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.01%)
GTECH 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.4%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
MLCF 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.85%)
OGDC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.5%)
PAEL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.7%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-6.85%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.51%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.88%)
TPLP 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.61%)
TREET 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-5.22%)
TRG 78.06 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.5%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.42%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.66%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.51%)
BR100 3,918 Decreased By -72.4 (-1.82%)
BR30 14,072 Decreased By -407.9 (-2.82%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -628 (-1.55%)
KSE30 15,122 Decreased By -247.2 (-1.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

HBL inaugurates Prestige Lounge in Quetta

Press Release 22 Jul, 2022

QUETTA: HBL inaugurated its new Prestige Lounge located in Quetta. This is the 1st HBL Prestige Lounge in the city, making a total of 32 lounges across 13 cities, with plans to further expand the Prestige footprint. The inauguration of the lounge was done by Jan Muhammad Jamali, Acting Governor, Balochistan and Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO of HBL. The Bank’s valued clients, dignitaries and senior leaders were also present on the occasion.

HBL Prestige provides a world-class banking experience to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). This exclusive proposition offers tailored solutions through dedicated digital& physical channels and portfolio managers who provide personalized banking services to its clients.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO of HBL said, “HBL is committed to working with the Provincial Government of Balochistan and SBP for the development of Balochistan.

As the designated “Champion Bank for Balochistan” by SBP to promote agriculture in the province, the Bank is playing an active role in improving financial inclusion. This is being done by conducting awareness sessions and the issuance of the Kissan Card to offer subsidy payments by Govt. of Balochistan to the farmer community in the province.

HBL offers a wide array of financial products & services to its clientele. HBL Prestige is exclusively designed and tailored to meet the financial and lifestyle needs of our high-net-worth clients across Pakistan. We are delighted to bring the Prestige proposition to Balochistan and inaugurate our state-of-the-art HBL Prestige Lounge in Quetta. We hope to remain true to HBL Prestige’s motto of ‘With you, in what you value’.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Quetta SBP HBL Muhammad Aurangzeb HBL inaugurates Prestige Lounge President & CEO of HBL

Comments

1000 characters

HBL inaugurates Prestige Lounge in Quetta

Economy begins to show signs of stability: Dastgir

Financial crunch: KE demands clearance of TDC net difference

Small retailers: fixed tax regime rationalized

Tax rate on income of banking firms enhanced

IK issues ‘warning’ on the eve of Punjab CM’s election

‘Join us,’ Zardari asks PTI candidate Elahi

Service charges/commission/fees: Payments to non-residents brought into the tax net

Non-availability of forex: CPHGC lands in hot water as SBP stops payments

Guddu power plant fire: Probe report sent to Genco-II board

CIA claims chaos-hit Sri Lanka made ‘dumb bets’ on China

Read more stories