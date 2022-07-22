AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
ANL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.02%)
AVN 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.37%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.8%)
EFERT 82.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.61%)
EPCL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-6.31%)
FCCL 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.16%)
FFL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.6%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.15%)
GGL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.01%)
GTECH 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.4%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
MLCF 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.85%)
OGDC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.5%)
PAEL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.7%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-6.85%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.51%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.88%)
TPLP 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.61%)
TREET 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-5.22%)
TRG 78.06 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.5%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.42%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.66%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.51%)
BR100 3,918 Decreased By -72.4 (-1.82%)
BR30 14,072 Decreased By -407.9 (-2.82%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -628 (-1.55%)
KSE30 15,122 Decreased By -247.2 (-1.61%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 22 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Hashimi Can Company Ltd #          7/15/2022   7/22/2022                                   7/22/2022
Dolmen City REIT                   7/21/2022   7/23/2022    4.1% (F)         44761
Cnergyico PK Ltd #                 7/18/2022   7/25/2022                                   7/25/2022
Saif Power Ltd                     7/25/2022   7/27/2022    45% (i)          44763
Hinopak Motors Ltd                 7/20/2022   7/28/2022    NIL                            7/28/2022
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd          7/20/2022   7/28/2022
AGP Ltd #                          7/21/2022   7/28/2022                                   7/28/2022
Sitara Chemical Industries 
Ltd #                              7/22/2022   7/28/2022                                   7/28/2022
K-Electric Ltd #                   7/23/2022   7/29/2022                                   7/29/2022
Exide Pakistan Ltd                 7/23/2022   7/29/2022    NIL                            7/29/2022
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines 
Ltd                                7/26/2022   7/29/2022    50% (F)          44764         7/29/2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan 
Ltd.                               7/29/2022   7/30/2022
K-Electric Ltd                     7/26/2022   8/3/2022
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Ltd       7/29/2022   8/5/2022     NIL                             8/5/2022
Nishat (Chunian) Ltd *             8/10/2022   8/17/2022
Worldcall Telecom Ltd              8/23/2022   8/31/2022    NIL                            8/31/2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

