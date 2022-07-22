KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Hashimi Can Company Ltd # 7/15/2022 7/22/2022 7/22/2022 Dolmen City REIT 7/21/2022 7/23/2022 4.1% (F) 44761 Cnergyico PK Ltd # 7/18/2022 7/25/2022 7/25/2022 Saif Power Ltd 7/25/2022 7/27/2022 45% (i) 44763 Hinopak Motors Ltd 7/20/2022 7/28/2022 NIL 7/28/2022 (UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd 7/20/2022 7/28/2022 AGP Ltd # 7/21/2022 7/28/2022 7/28/2022 Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd # 7/22/2022 7/28/2022 7/28/2022 K-Electric Ltd # 7/23/2022 7/29/2022 7/29/2022 Exide Pakistan Ltd 7/23/2022 7/29/2022 NIL 7/29/2022 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd 7/26/2022 7/29/2022 50% (F) 44764 7/29/2022 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd. 7/29/2022 7/30/2022 K-Electric Ltd 7/26/2022 8/3/2022 Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Ltd 7/29/2022 8/5/2022 NIL 8/5/2022 Nishat (Chunian) Ltd * 8/10/2022 8/17/2022 Worldcall Telecom Ltd 8/23/2022 8/31/2022 NIL 8/31/2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

