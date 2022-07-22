KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Hashimi Can Company Ltd # 7/15/2022 7/22/2022 7/22/2022
Dolmen City REIT 7/21/2022 7/23/2022 4.1% (F) 44761
Cnergyico PK Ltd # 7/18/2022 7/25/2022 7/25/2022
Saif Power Ltd 7/25/2022 7/27/2022 45% (i) 44763
Hinopak Motors Ltd 7/20/2022 7/28/2022 NIL 7/28/2022
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd 7/20/2022 7/28/2022
AGP Ltd # 7/21/2022 7/28/2022 7/28/2022
Sitara Chemical Industries
Ltd # 7/22/2022 7/28/2022 7/28/2022
K-Electric Ltd # 7/23/2022 7/29/2022 7/29/2022
Exide Pakistan Ltd 7/23/2022 7/29/2022 NIL 7/29/2022
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines
Ltd 7/26/2022 7/29/2022 50% (F) 44764 7/29/2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan
Ltd. 7/29/2022 7/30/2022
K-Electric Ltd 7/26/2022 8/3/2022
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Ltd 7/29/2022 8/5/2022 NIL 8/5/2022
Nishat (Chunian) Ltd * 8/10/2022 8/17/2022
Worldcall Telecom Ltd 8/23/2022 8/31/2022 NIL 8/31/2022
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
