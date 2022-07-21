Coalition govt offering hefty bribes to PTI MPs: Yasmin

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Yasmin Rashid claims that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and the coalition government were offering between Rs 250 million and Rs 300 million to PTI legislators to defect from the party.

Talking to media representatives outside the provincial election commission office on Wednesday, Dr Rashid said this time Zardari has set up a market for lawmakers.

“The PPP and the Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz (PML-N) were buying the loyalties of the parliamentarians with their ill-gotten money. “ECP should take notice of this,” she demanded.

The PTI Central Punjab President held the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) responsible for this foul play. “If the ECP had disqualified the defecting parliamentarians for life then such practice would have been buried for good,” she said. Zardari has destroyed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s party. “All thieves have gathered in the PPP and PML-N, they not only plundered the public money but now want to steal their mandate,” she added.

“Zardari has been dishonest throughout his life. The only thing the coalition government did was to give themselves an NRO; they have no concern with the common person’s issues,” she said. “On July 17, the people gave the PTI mandate in the recent by-elections, in which we won 15 seats. If the people’s mandate was undermined overnight then the situation will turn towards anarchy,” she warned.

Dr Rashid also urged the Election Commission to issue the notification of the newly-elected members of the Punjab Assembly by tomorrow. She came hard on Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah by saying that he should tone down his threatening rhetoric; “he was also responsible for the Model Town massacre.”

Meanwhile, PTI leader and former provincial minister Murad Raas also claimed in his tweet that the party’s lawmakers were being offered between Rs 300 million and Rs 500 million each by the PML-N to change their loyalties ahead of the vote recount for the Punjab Chief Minister post.

