KP Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2022 passed

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the KP Assembly to impose a ban on selling, buying and manufacturing of plastic bags and regulate such products in order to make them environmentally friendly.

The bill was moved by Minister for Environment Ishtiaq Urmar. The house unanimously endorsed the bill to impose a ban on the manufacturing, import, sale, purchase, storage, distribution, supply, transportation and usage of plastic bags and flat plastic bags.

The minister told the house that the existing stock of banned plastic products should be disposed of by the manufacturer, wholesale dealer and retailer, within a period of six months after the commencement of the Act.

The minister said the penalty up to Rs 500,000, six-month imprisonment will be imposed on violation of the rules.

Meanwhile, the KP Universities Amendment Bill, 2022 was also tabled in the House to establish the University of Shangla. The bill was moved by Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash.

Similarly, two bills were also tabled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday to regularise the services of more than 34,000 teachers and 700 doctors soon.

The bills were moved by Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai and Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra respectively in the House chaired by panel of the chairman Idrees Khattak.

Shahram Tarakai moved the KP Teachers Regularization Bill, 2022 and said that KP government was taking measures to provide all kinds of facilities to teachers and to provide best learning opportunities to students.

The bill was moved to regularise services of 34,296 teachers of different cadres from appointed from 2018 to 2020.

Similarly, Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra moved Doctors Regularisation Bill, 2022 to regularise services of 700 doctors who were recruited from 2020 to 2021 for Covid pandemic. Later, the chair adjourned the Assembly proceedings till 10 am on Friday.

